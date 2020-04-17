|
Patricia J. Kelly
03/29/1946 - 04/09/2020
Patricia (Pat) J. Kelly passed away April 9, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. A successful businesswoman, Pat held executive positions in the cellular telephone industry from its inception in the 1980's and led a firm instrumental in the engineering design of most systems in the country for a variety of clients. As an entrepreneur she partnered in two cellular companies. In addition, she founded her own management consulting company. However, she will be remembered more for her personal characteristics rather than material accomplishments. A very spiritual woman, she demonstrated this spirituality on a daily basis through her words and deeds. Pat showed empathy, kindness, understanding and a true love for people. Her generosity knew no bounds and when confronted with someone in need she always asked what she could do to help. Her love was unconditional. She loved children and helped tutor and mentor many throughout her life. When friends and family reflect upon her life, it will make them smile as they reflect upon her infectious laugh, her love for singing and comradery. Pat will be missed by all who knew her. A special thank you is extended to the entire management and staff at Market Street Memory Care (ALF) who lovingly cared for Pat during the past eight months. Extraordinary end of life support was provided by Vitas Healthcare as Pat made her final journey into eternity. Those friends and family wishing to make a donation in Pat's memory may do so by going on line at Vitas Community Connection, click on Donate and fill in all fields asterisked. Their mailing address is 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202, 888-232-6111. Your donation will help with hospice support in the Volusia and Flagler county areas. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020