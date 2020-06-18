Patricia L. Ross
Patricia L Ross of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, 84, passed away on June 17th 2020. Patricia was born on August 1st 1935 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She graduated in 1957 from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She was married to US Army General Jimmy D. Ross for 56 years with whom she traveled the world. She was an educator in eight states, Germany and Hawaii. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband General Jimmy D. Ross; infant son Russell D. Ross; daughter Sabra G. Ross and granddaughter Sherry M. Long. She is survived by her sister Gail Loy, children DiAnna (Danny) Henson, Tony (Cyndee) Ross, five grandchildren: Katie (Jason) Kelley, Michael (Billy) Cripps, Russell (Danielle) Henson, Savannah Ross, Sarah (Connor) Nicola and four great-grandchildren: Bailey and Colin Kelley and Lucas and Madeline Henson. Patricia was honored to have served with P.E.O. International: Chapter EK which has the mission of helping young women with their dreams of attending college. Funeral arrangements will be made under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, Florida. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. International: Chapter EK and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



