Patricia Lynn Shackelford "Trish"May 26, 2020Patricia Lynn Shackelford "Trish", 53, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home in South Daytona. Trish was an area resident for more than 25 years after relocating here from Maryland. She was a true people person and made a career of it enjoying her work as a bartender. Working at the River Deck, Finnegan's, and most recently, Mark's Sports Pub, Trish made countless friends along the way and will be missed by many. She leaves behind her parents, Tony and Connie Landini, her sister, Nancy Sluss, her many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Bucket. Trish was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Samantha Lewis. The family will hold private funeral services and Trish will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. A public celebration of Trish's life will be held in the near future at Mark's Sports Pub in South Daytona. For those who wish to honor Trish, please consider a donation in her name to the Halifax Humane Society.