Patricia Lynn "Trish" Shackelford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lynn Shackelford "Trish"
May 26, 2020
Patricia Lynn Shackelford "Trish", 53, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home in South Daytona. Trish was an area resident for more than 25 years after relocating here from Maryland. She was a true people person and made a career of it enjoying her work as a bartender. Working at the River Deck, Finnegan's, and most recently, Mark's Sports Pub, Trish made countless friends along the way and will be missed by many. She leaves behind her parents, Tony and Connie Landini, her sister, Nancy Sluss, her many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Bucket. Trish was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Samantha Lewis. The family will hold private funeral services and Trish will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. A public celebration of Trish's life will be held in the near future at Mark's Sports Pub in South Daytona. For those who wish to honor Trish, please consider a donation in her name to the Halifax Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved