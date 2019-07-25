|
Patricia Markich Yarotsky
12/7/1838 - 07/17/2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann Markich Yarotsky. She left this world on July 17, 2019 while in hospice in Palm Coast, Florida, after many years of bravely battling a chronic illness. Patty, as her friends called her, was born on December 7, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she spent her childhood and adolescence. She graduated from Hickory High School and then went on to attend Penn State University receiving a degree in Communications. She later moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, where she enjoyed a very successful career as the Director of Public Relations for Oklahoma City Public Schools, winning many national and international awards for writing. From Oklahoma, Patricia and her husband Boris moved to Bowie, Maryland, where she embarked on a second highly successful career in Interior Design. Once again, they moved to Beavercreek, Ohio, for her husband's placement at Andrews Air Force Base. Finally they settled in Palm Coast, Florida, in order to be close to family. She greatly enjoyed painting, drawing, creating jewelry, playing the piano and other various arts and crafts, but singing was her first love. She and Boris were members of the Choral Arts Society of Flagler County and church choir for several years as they both sang beautifully. Patricia was a long time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Miriam Circle, choir and decorating committee. Patricia also greatly doted on her pets, Puddles, Scottie, Maggie, Monty, and the biggest surprise of all, her much loved cat Tommykins who survives her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Boris Eugene Yarotsky; her father, Michael, (Marc), Markich; her mother, Anne Catherine Fabian Markich, and her sister, Michalene, (Mickey), Rebecca Markich. She is survived by her daughter, Loralea, (Lori Anne), Speis Pfeiffer; her granddaughters, Heather Lauren Pfeiffer and Allison Ann Pfeiffer; and her beloved great-granddaughter, Annabel Mae Herman. A Memorial Service will be held in Patricia's honor on Wednesday, July 31st, at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast, Florida. A reception will follow immediately afterwards in Mehaffey Hall.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 25 to July 28, 2019