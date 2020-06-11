Patricia MerrillOctober 10, 1928 - June 3, 2020Patricia Merrill, 91, Ormond Beach peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach. She was born in Taunton, MA on October 10, 1928, the oldest of twin girls born to Alfred & Grace Brady. She married Samuel J. Merrill, Sr. on March 29, 1956 in Berlin, Germany where he was stationed as a Captain in the U.S. Army and she was a secretary for the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), predecessor to the CIA. They moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 1970 after Sam retired from the Army. She was the manager of Bookland in Bellair Plaza from the time it opened until her retirement. Pat was a bridge enthusiast, a former member of the Tillandsia Garden Club, Halifax River Yacht Club and St. Brendan's Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Samuel (Jud) Merrill, Jr. (Linda) Ormond Beach and 3 grandchildren – Brett Merrill (Ginny) Atlanta, GA, Lindsay Gilbreth (Dusty) Atlanta, GA, and Kelly Selby (Kyle) Ormond Beach. She also enjoyed her 5 great grandchildren- Colin, Leighton & Miles Merrill, Atlanta, GA and Merrill & Madison Selby, Ormond Beach. She is predeceased by a son, Joseph Brady, her husband, Samuel J. Merrill, her twin sister, Paula Nicholas, sisters Jean Coelho & Ann Hyland. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bishop's Glen & Halifax Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Halifax Hospice. Celebration of life and internment will be a private family ceremony.