Patricia Merrill
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Merrill
October 10, 1928 - June 3, 2020
Patricia Merrill, 91, Ormond Beach peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach. She was born in Taunton, MA on October 10, 1928, the oldest of twin girls born to Alfred & Grace Brady. She married Samuel J. Merrill, Sr. on March 29, 1956 in Berlin, Germany where he was stationed as a Captain in the U.S. Army and she was a secretary for the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), predecessor to the CIA. They moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 1970 after Sam retired from the Army. She was the manager of Bookland in Bellair Plaza from the time it opened until her retirement. Pat was a bridge enthusiast, a former member of the Tillandsia Garden Club, Halifax River Yacht Club and St. Brendan's Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Samuel (Jud) Merrill, Jr. (Linda) Ormond Beach and 3 grandchildren – Brett Merrill (Ginny) Atlanta, GA, Lindsay Gilbreth (Dusty) Atlanta, GA, and Kelly Selby (Kyle) Ormond Beach. She also enjoyed her 5 great grandchildren- Colin, Leighton & Miles Merrill, Atlanta, GA and Merrill & Madison Selby, Ormond Beach. She is predeceased by a son, Joseph Brady, her husband, Samuel J. Merrill, her twin sister, Paula Nicholas, sisters Jean Coelho & Ann Hyland. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bishop's Glen & Halifax Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Halifax Hospice. Celebration of life and internment will be a private family ceremony.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
3866735373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved