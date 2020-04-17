|
Patricia (Patti) Mills (Osterman)
April 15, 2020
On April 15, 2020 GOD decided that he needed his Earth bound Angel to come back home to his Heavenly Kingdom, so he placed her hand in HIS and led her beautiful and loving heart back home. Patti was a long time resident of Pittsburgh, PA until her move to South Daytona in 2013 where she resided with her husband until her death. While in Pittsburgh, Patti was an employee of a restaurant chain named EatNPark for well over 30 plus years until her retirement in 2006. Patti is survived by her husband of 34 years, Donald Mills and by her sibling, James Osterman, Robert Osterman (Melissa), William Osterman (Michelle) and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and her closest friend Deb Ryan. Patti truly was a gift from GOD as her heart and soul were filled with love for many, many people who were blessed enough to have met her. Patti's strongest love was for animals of all kind, especially dogs, who she loved and cared for with the love of an Angel. Patti was a member of the Eagles, the Moose and a proud member of the South Daytona American Legion Post 361. To say that while Earth has lost an Angel is an understatement in the highest, but HEAVEN must be a considerably happier place with her arrival. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date due to the current restrictions on gatherings. Donations to the Halifax Humane Society in Patti's honor would be appreciated.
