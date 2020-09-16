Patricia Morgart

Nov. 1, 1932 - Sep. 3, 2020

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Patricia Morgart, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87. Pat was born on November 1, 1932 in Somerset, PA to Clyde and Ruth Miller. After graduating from high school Pat moved to Washington DC and worked at the Pentagon for two years. She was always grateful to have this wonderful opportunity. On August 15, 1959 she married Richard Morgart. Together, they raised two daughters, Tandy and Tina, and a son, Scott. Pat and her husband loved NASCAR racing, one year traveling to 18 races in a year. Wanting to be closer to Daytona Beach and their love of the Daytona 500, they bought their second home in Ormond Beach in 1986, moving there permanently in 2000. But more than racing, Pat loved flowers. She also had a passion for gardening, and she combined these two favorite hobbies to create beautiful flower arrangements with the South Peninsula Garden Club. She was also a member of the Judges Council and Creative Arts Garden Club, and a life member and competitor of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Her winning floral creations were selected numerous times to appear in their yearly calendar, an honor that also included an invitation to be a designer for the annual Epcot Flower Festival. Her favorite flower was the Calla Lily and she was very creative in her use of them in her designs. Every Sunday Pat also created the flower creations for her church. She was known as a very gracious, beautiful, talented and creative lady. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Miller and mother Ruth Yarrison and sister Barb Custer. She is survived by her husband Richard, her three children Tandy, Tina, and Scott, her brothers Bill and Mark, her grandchildren Jairus, Nathan, Travis, Jeremy, Tricia, Rick, and 19 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Trails South Forty Club House located at 75 South Forty Trail on Friday, October 2, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store