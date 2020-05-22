Patricia N. Cook
Patricia N. Cook
May 19, 2020
Memorial services celebrating the life of Patricia N. Cook, 70, of Palm Coast, will be held in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach with Father Jim May officiating. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Restrictions, the service is private and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
