Patricia Perry Dixon
04/12/2019
Patricia Perry Dixon, age 89, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed peacefully on April 12, 2019. Daughter of Albert J. and Mildred M. Perry of Whitinsville, she was born and raised in Massachusetts and proudly flaunted her New England accent whenever the occasion allowed. A graduate of Northbridge High School, Patricia received her RN from the new England Deaconess School of Nursing in Boston. After marrying Nicholas Noolas in 1953, she left Massachusetts and nursing so they could raise their three children in Washington Township, New Jersey. She returned to nursing in the 1960's and ultimately retired as Director of Nurses at Dunroven Nursing Home in Cresskill, NJ in 1981. Pat and Nick soon retired together to Palm Coast, FL, where they enjoyed the weather and their good friends until his sudden passing in 1991. Pat was devoted to her faith community at Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she served as deacon, sang in the choir, led Faith Circle, hosted Bible study, and served many a luncheon. She acted as moderator of the Presbyterian Women's Organization for which she was awarded Honorary Life membership; this honor is given to "one exceptional woman" a year. Pat felt blessed to have found a second love and companion in William (Bill) Dixon, and they lived happily married until his passing in 1998. Patricia is survived by her three children, Nancy Noolas-Nachtigal and her husband Joe of Warwick, New York; Jeff Noolas and his wife Jan of Boulder, Colorado; Jeanne Cox and her husband John DeForest of Longmont, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Sadie, Owen, Jono (Caitlyn), Joe, Drew, Nicholas, and Melissa; and two great-grandchildren, Perry Kathryn and Gunner Vincent. The family is grateful to Ray and Debbie Bonner who lovingly cared for our mother in their home and to Carol Desiderio whose companionship gave her great comfort. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flagler Humane Society, where Pat volunteered for several years. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019