|
|
Patricia Pugh
Feb. 5, 1967 - March 3, 2020
Funeral Services for Ms. Patricia Pugh, 53, Orlando, FL. who passed on March 3, 2020 in Orlando, will be 2 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Living Faith World Ministries with Rev. Dr. Tony Barhoo, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 8 PM today (Fri. March 13,) at R.J.Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Pugh was born February 5, 1967 in Palatka, FL to the late Josie Pugh and Harold Bennett, Sr. She attended Seabreeze High School and was a sweet soul who touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with. Ms. Pugh was employed at Bethune-Cookman College (now University) as a cafeteria attendant, and she enjoyed dancing ,braiding hair and singing gospel music warmed her heart and soul. She is survived by her 3 sons, Mack Pugh, Antwoine Grimes and Dan Reed; 1 daughter, Renee Pugh; siblings, Barbara Guyton, Felecia Pugh, Sharon Pugh, Debra Pugh, Craig Pugh, and Aaron Pugh; 12 grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends including David Williams and Larnetta Harris.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020