Patricia Sink
1945 - 2020
Patricia Sink
May 1, 1945 - October 17, 2020
Saturday 10/17/20, Patricia Sink was called to Heaven to join her husband Frankie, who passed away 04/13/20. She was born in Deland May 1st 1945. Married for 60 years, they had three daughters: Darlene Belkey (Joe), April Drury (Franklin) and Mellissa Sink who was her mom's side kick. They had six grandchildren: Buddy Wood (Lori), Joseph Belkey (Amy), Jessica Belkey (fiancée Joey Harris), Cody Scott (Lele), Kayla and Krista Drury. Three Great-grandchildren: Trey & Emma Belkey and Oliver Wood. Pat was a loving mother and hard working woman, helping to make the family painting business a success. She was known for her home cooking and was famous for her biscuits and gravy! She loved the Ocean and Speck fishing, but her favorite thing was Shrimping. She raised her daughters to know the importance of God, family and self reliance. There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat & Frankie on Saturday, 10/24/20 from 11-2 at Ed Stone Park at White Hair bridge. Please come and share a meal and a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Ed Stone Park at White Hair bridge
