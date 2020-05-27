Patricia Sueck
1924 - 2020
Patricia Sueck
06/03/1924 - 05/08/2020
Patricia Ryan Sueck, 95, passed away on May 8, 2020. Pat, a loving wife and mother of six was born June 3 1924 and grew up in East St Louis. She married Robert Sueck and raised four daughters and two sons, Sandra, Lynne, Susan, Diane, Robert and Micheal in Stevens Point Wisconsin, and Pompano Beach Fl. Pat loved taking care of her family and also fishing with her husband, she attended the Methodist church. Patricia is survived by her 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A simple celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
