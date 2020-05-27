Patricia Sueck

06/03/1924 - 05/08/2020

Patricia Ryan Sueck, 95, passed away on May 8, 2020. Pat, a loving wife and mother of six was born June 3 1924 and grew up in East St Louis. She married Robert Sueck and raised four daughters and two sons, Sandra, Lynne, Susan, Diane, Robert and Micheal in Stevens Point Wisconsin, and Pompano Beach Fl. Pat loved taking care of her family and also fishing with her husband, she attended the Methodist church. Patricia is survived by her 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A simple celebration of life to be held at a later date.



