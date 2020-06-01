Patricia Susan Marshall
September 7, 1953 - May 28, 2020
Patricia Susan Marshall, 66, a native of Daytona Beach passed away on Thursday, May 28 after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at home. Patricia was passionate about Florida's coastal environment and supporting her local community. Her most recent joy came from being a proud grandmother to Madeleine, Theo, Klara, Julian, Elowyn and Sloane.
She is survived by her husband Michael Ziebelman, MD of Cocoa Beach and her two daughters Melissa Honour, of Westport, CT and Julie Honour of Oakland, CA.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 1:00 pm at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach. In light of Covid-19, a virtual option will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Interment arrangements are planned for September 2020. For more information visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Brevard Zoo. https://brevardzoo.org/
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.