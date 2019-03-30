|
|
Patricia Vickers
03/28/2019
Patricia Vickers, 85, of Palm Coast, passed away on March 28, 2019. Pat was born in East Rockaway, New York in 1933. Her husband, Don, passed away in 2007. They were married in 1956 and have five children: Frank, Cathleen, Stephen, Marie and Grace. She has two grandchildren, Cindi and Rose, and one great granddaughter, Lucy. She and her husband moved to Palm Coast in 1994. They previously lived in South Florida. They were parishioners of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast, and she was an active member of the knitting and craft club. She also loved the beach, baking, reading, and gardening. The funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Clymer Funeral home in Palm Coast. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family of Mrs. Vickers has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019