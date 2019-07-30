|
Patrick Anthony Ahern
June 26, 2019
Patrick Anthony Ahern Jr. passed away on June 26, 2019. He was born to the late Patrick Anthony Ahern and Frances T. Ahern in NYC, NY. An accomplished high school band member, he graduated from George Washington High School in New York City followed by Delaney Technical School in New York. Housed at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, FL and as a Navy weatherman aboard the Aircraft Carrier, "Midway", Patrick proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. For 35 years he enjoyed a career as a project engineer who oversaw his drawings to finished items on the production line for Artisan Electronics, Parsippany, NJ. He graduated with honors from County College of Morris, NJ where his short stories were acclaimed. This led to writing feature articles for the Daily Advance Newspaper covering northern NJ. While residing in Lake Hopatcong, NJ, Patrick was a residential realtor with Century21 Joe Tekula Realtors in Succasunna, NJ. After many driving vacations Patrick became a snowbird to Flagler Beach, FL. His childhood clarinet and saxophones unpacked, Patrick found his place as a member of the large Swing & Big Bands in East Coast/Central FL. For the next 25 years of his life, he also joined community bands, including the Daytona Beach Community College Orchestra. He was delighted to be encouraged by seasoned professional musicians that he admired. He performed with them weekly at the Shark House in Beverly Beach and later, at the Black Cloud in Palm Coast under the direction of Gil Surette. He practiced and performed with Marty Grubb's "bb Swing", Ormond Beach, FL, Jim Miller's "Big Band America" Ormond Beach, FL and Shelly London's "The Sound" a swing dance band with a springtime schedule in South Daytona, FL just to name a few. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Dar) Floyd-Ahern of 35 years, for whom he was an unselfish caretaker for 30 years; sister, Frances O'Toole; daughter, Stacey Ellen Ahern & family; daughter, Jaime Ruth Ahern; son, Patrick Anthony Ahern III and wife Sheila Ahern; granddaughter, Lisa Hibbert; cousins, Norm & Mary (Roy) McGrath, Nancy Roy, Maureen Boyda & family, Frank & Carol Boyda, Adele Paradis, Ciro & Mae Cincotta & family; O'Toole nieces, Bridgit & Frances and their families; O'Toole nephews, Terence, Patrick, Keith and their families. Patrick was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Terry O'Toole; godson, Harry O'Toole; grandson, Michael Patrick Ahern; cousins, Tom & Michael Boyda; 6 Worcester, Mass Ahern uncles and 6 Worcester, Mass Ahern Aunts; Ellenanne Mathes, ex-spouse. At Patrick's request there will be no funeral services in New Jersey nor in Florida. The Navy will honor this veteran's request with a shipboard ceremony which will be recorded and sent to the family. In lieu of flowers, it is Patrick's request that folks take some time to enjoy a few hours of Big Band Music at some of their scheduled concerts and dances. Or watch a Veteran's face light up by taking him or her to some of these events or hire one of the groups to perform memorable 30's & 40's Swing Music at the local retirement homes in Florida. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, crematory and memorial gardens.
