Patrick Michael Stewart
03/13/2019
Patrick Michael Stewart, 46, of South Daytona passed away March 13, 2019. There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held in Kentucky. Pat was born in Daytona Beach and grew up in South Daytona. He attended South Daytona Elementary, Sacred Heart Catholic School and Father Lopez Catholic School. Pat has been a tree climber and a line foreman.
He enjoyed his job climbing high in the trees. He enjoyed surfing and spending time in or near the water. Pat is survived by his son Donovan Michael Stewart (Oregon), his mother Judith Stewart (Florida), his sisters Nicki (Jimmy) Burrell and Brenna (Dana) Giblock (Florida), his brother Eric Stewart Jr (Florida), five nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Erik Stewart and his great nephew, Theodore Bauer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation or a . Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019