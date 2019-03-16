Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Michael Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Michael Stewart Obituary
Patrick Michael Stewart
03/13/2019
Patrick Michael Stewart, 46, of South Daytona passed away March 13, 2019. There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held in Kentucky. Pat was born in Daytona Beach and grew up in South Daytona. He attended South Daytona Elementary, Sacred Heart Catholic School and Father Lopez Catholic School. Pat has been a tree climber and a line foreman.
He enjoyed his job climbing high in the trees. He enjoyed surfing and spending time in or near the water. Pat is survived by his son Donovan Michael Stewart (Oregon), his mother Judith Stewart (Florida), his sisters Nicki (Jimmy) Burrell and Brenna (Dana) Giblock (Florida), his brother Eric Stewart Jr (Florida), five nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Erik Stewart and his great nephew, Theodore Bauer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation or a . Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now