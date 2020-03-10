|
|
Patrick W. "Pat" Gillen, Jr.
August 13, 1942 - February 6, 2020
He was born in August of 1942 on Friday the 13th in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Patrick William Gillen and Lydia Ester Reybitz Gillen is an older brother to Polly Gillen Hartman, Michael Andrew Gillen, Joseph Patrick Gillen and Mary Gillen Fenelli.
Pat attended the University of Kansas, Rock Chalk Jayhawk, and graduated with a degree in business administration in 1965. Following graduation, Pat took a job in Buffalo, New York, and lived in Lackawanna, NY. After less than a year in Buffalo, he decided in 1966 to volunteer for the U.S. Army having determined war in Vietnam was preferable to winter in Buffalo. He completed OCS at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and was commissioned as an officer obtaining the rank of First Lieutenant. In a bout of Heller-esque logic…despite him volunteering for the Army and deployment to Vietnam…the Army never sent him overseas, rather stationing him at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.
During his enlistment, Pat met Anna Margaret Janes who worked for the Department of the Army at Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island. They fell in love and Pat became convinced the weather in Florida would be warmer than New York and they moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Pat earned his law degree from the University of Florida.
He practiced law for the State Attorney's Office in Martin County for the majority of his career, with a notable exception being the office of Apgar & Gillen in DeLand for 15 years. He was a booster of the University of Florida as well as Stetson University. He was a member of the Quarterback Club in DeLand and the Jaycees in Stuart. He enjoyed meeting people and walking. He frequented the YMCA and Publix where he would do much more talking and visiting than either exercising or shopping.
He is survived by Margaret Gillen, his daughter Florence (Flossie) Gillen and his son Patrick William Alexander (Alex) Gillen, III, and his grandsons Patrick William Howell Gillen and Jonathan Austin Riess Gillen who called him 'Polar Bear' on account of his height, white hair, and bear-like mannerisms.
Pat was generous to a fault and enjoyed people. He really did enjoy people. He could talk to and relate to anyone. He did not judge — he liked the drunk just as much as the CEO — and could see the good and bad in both. He was a great listener. He liked 50s music, Kansas basketball, swearing, walking around Publix, black coffee, Reese's Cups, books on "tape," Gator football, really Gator anything, Sudoku puzzles, yelling at inanimate objects, ring bologna, scratchers, and walking on the beach. He is missed for all of these things and so much more.
Pat was a performer at heart and a storyteller like no other, which served him well in both his profession as a trial attorney and in the general entertainment of family, children, and friends. There is some dispute whether he was better at jokes or stories — both were great.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020