Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricka Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricka Lynn Dobbs Merritt


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricka Lynn Dobbs Merritt Obituary
Patricka Lynn Dobbs Merritt
09/29/1970 - 03/30/2019
Patricka Lynn Dobbs Merritt, 48, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Palm Beach, FL on September 29, 1970 to Robert L. and Jeanne (Sponburgh) Rock. Patricka busted her tail to raise her two daughters, Kayla and Tamra, both of Ocala, FL. She also adored her three grandchildren, Keeylnn, Kynsley and Colton, beyond words. Patricka was already an Angel before she left by taking care of her mother-in-law, Martha "Ma". She was Catholic and enjoyed taking "Ma" to church. Patricka is survived by her husband of 7+ years, David P. Merritt of Ormond Beach, by her mother, Jeanne and her stepdad, Ken Lefko, Ocala, FL, as well as her daughters and loving grandchildren. "We will Celebrate Patricka's life everyday". She was loved and surely will be missed by all of us. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now