Patricka Lynn Dobbs Merritt
09/29/1970 - 03/30/2019
Patricka Lynn Dobbs Merritt, 48, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Palm Beach, FL on September 29, 1970 to Robert L. and Jeanne (Sponburgh) Rock. Patricka busted her tail to raise her two daughters, Kayla and Tamra, both of Ocala, FL. She also adored her three grandchildren, Keeylnn, Kynsley and Colton, beyond words. Patricka was already an Angel before she left by taking care of her mother-in-law, Martha "Ma". She was Catholic and enjoyed taking "Ma" to church. Patricka is survived by her husband of 7+ years, David P. Merritt of Ormond Beach, by her mother, Jeanne and her stepdad, Ken Lefko, Ocala, FL, as well as her daughters and loving grandchildren. "We will Celebrate Patricka's life everyday". She was loved and surely will be missed by all of us. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019