Patsy J. Beeman
June 3, 2020
Patsy died at home on June 3, 2020. Survived by husband Richard, Daytona Beach Shores, son Robert, Lake Helen, brother Bill (Coleen) Mississippi and brother in law Dan Beeman, Santa Barbara, CA. She worked in banking and after obtaining her Masters Degree established New Beginnings Counseling in Port Orange, FL. An active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, she assisted with funerals and grief counseling. Services by Father Fred Ruse will be at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1014 N. Halifax, Daytona beach, FL, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
