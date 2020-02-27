|
Patsy Jean Carter Morgan
July 11, 1934 - February 25, 2020
Patsy Jean Carter Morgan, 85, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 while staying with her daughter in Pearl, Mississippi. Born July 11, 1934, in Charleston, WV. The Daughter of the late Richard Eugene and Katherine Thelma Martin Carter. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellsworth Morgan who passed in 2014. She leaves behind three children: daughter, Abby Morgan Weathersby and her husband, Don of Pearl, Mississippi; daughter, Linda Lou Morgan Willis of China, Texas; son, David Ellsworth Morgan of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson; two sisters, Jo Ann Carter Spaulding, of Charleston, WV, and Rosemary Carter Touhey of Phoenix, AZ. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte, WV. "Our death is not an end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation. For they are us, our bodies are only wilted leaves on the tree of life."(Albert Einstein). WALLACE & WALLACE FUNERAL HOME IN LEWISBURG IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. PLEASE SEND ONLINE CONDOLENCES BY VISITING www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020