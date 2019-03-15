|
Patti A. Tessendorf
02/17/1962 - 03/13/2019
Patti A. Tessendorf passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019. She was at home with her mother by her side in Ormond Beach Florida. Patti was born February 17, 1962 in Dubuque Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Irma Matous. The family moved to Florida in 1985. Patti was a caring and nurturing person who operated an at home daycare and later in life an assisted living facility named Dolphin paradise after her favorite animal. She is survived by her mother Irma Matous, son Jeremy J. Tessendorf, daughter in law Kristen Tessendorf, daughter Christine Orr, son in law Denny Orr Jr., and grandson Jack James Orr. She was predeceased by her father, Jack Matous, and Husband Gerald Tessendorf. Patti was playful and fun like dolphins and no other animal made her happier so the family is asking that all donations be made to Dolphin Research Center's website at Dolphins.org.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019