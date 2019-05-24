|
Patti Christian
09/10/1925 - 05/21/2019
Patti Christian died peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Fish Memorial Hospital in DeBary, Florida. The viewing will be held at Baldauff Funeral Home in Orange City, Florida on May 28, 2019 from 4-6 pm. The memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary, Florida on May 29, 2019 at 11 am. Patti Christian was born in New York City, New York on September 10, 1925 to parents Manuel Gil de Rubio and Petra Rodriguez. She became a beautician before she started working for NY Bell as a telephone operator. She was a trailblazer as a single working woman moving to Miami, Florida in 1957 and was then promoted to the position of service representative for Southern Bell. She was very active in her church St. Ann's Catholic Church and the American Legion in DeBary. She was also politically active in the Democratic Party in Miami-Dade County serving as a Councilwoman. She was active as a labor steward in the Communication Workers of America and worked her way up to Secretary/Treasurer in her Local. She loved to travel and gamble, taking many cruises with her beloved husband Joseph. Jo and Patti loved to dance. Patti was a diehard Dolphan and attended the Miami Dolphin games since their inaugural game in 1966. She has been a season ticket holder since then and was overjoyed to have been present for the defeat of the New England Patriots December 9, 2018. She is survived by her stepchildren Joseph Christian, Jr. and Kathleen Gallo, her siblings Ferdinand Gil de Rubio, Vivian Gentry, and Sonia Rodriguez, as well as, numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Christian; parents, Manuel Gil de Rubio and Petra Rodriguez; step mother, Antonia Gil de Rubio; brothers, Manuel Gil de Rubio, Raymond Gil de Rubio; sisters, Blanca Cedeno and Margaret Jordan.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019