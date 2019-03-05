|
|
Patty Jean Miller
1/12/1953 - 3/3/2019
Patty Jean Miller, 66 of Orange City passed away March 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Kentucky on January 12, 1953 and retired as a certified nursing assistant in 2011. Patty received her Bachelors of Arts from University of Kentucky and served in the United States Army and Navy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, watching old movies, especially Clint Eastwood movies, and listening to blue grass music and was a Garth Brooks fan. She is survived by sons Ryan Miller (Julie Yadanza) of DeLand and Jonathan Miller (Lee) of Sanford; daughter Kristin Boutelle (Ben) of Moreland, GA; brother Wendell Johnson (Mary Carol) of Lexington, KY; and grandchildren Nathan Boutelle, Kevin Boutelle and Sophie Miller. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019