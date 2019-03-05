Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Jean Miller


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patty Jean Miller Obituary
Patty Jean Miller
1/12/1953 - 3/3/2019
Patty Jean Miller, 66 of Orange City passed away March 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Kentucky on January 12, 1953 and retired as a certified nursing assistant in 2011. Patty received her Bachelors of Arts from University of Kentucky and served in the United States Army and Navy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, watching old movies, especially Clint Eastwood movies, and listening to blue grass music and was a Garth Brooks fan. She is survived by sons Ryan Miller (Julie Yadanza) of DeLand and Jonathan Miller (Lee) of Sanford; daughter Kristin Boutelle (Ben) of Moreland, GA; brother Wendell Johnson (Mary Carol) of Lexington, KY; and grandchildren Nathan Boutelle, Kevin Boutelle and Sophie Miller. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now