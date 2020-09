Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul B. Vance

August 16, 2020

Paul B. Vance passed away at age 68. He was retired from years in the HVAC and Refrigeration Supply Industry, mainly as a driver. In life Paul was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be missed. He is survived by his brother Tim, his sister-in-law Scarlet, his nephew Zachary, and his many friends.



