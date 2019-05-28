|
Paul Dean Walker
05/31/1963 - 05/19/20119
Paul Dean Walker, 55, of Port Orange, a resident in this area since 1965, passed away suddenly at home, May 19. 2019. He was born in North Miami on May 31, 1963. He graduated from Spruce Creek High School in 1981. Moved to Gainesville, FL, where he met and married his wife Joan, he worked in Real Estate & property management and owned and operated a lawn & landscaping business. He graduated from Santa Fe Community College in 2002 with a degree in computer programming and analysis. In 2004 he graduated from UCF with a degree in computer Science. He was currently employed at Jabil, Inc in St. Petersburg, FL as a computer programmer. Paul is survived by his mother, Reta, brother Don (Dori), daughter Marissa, step son Joe, grandson, Jace. He was predeceased by his father Dean Walker, and his wife Joan Walker. The family would like to thank their many friends for their love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Edgewater Animal Shelter, Second Harvest Food Bank, s or the . Services will be held at South Daytona Christian Church, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. Pastor Bobby Smith will officiate. The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart…Psalms 34:18
