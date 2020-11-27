Paul "Jeff" DilleyNovember 18, 2020Paul "Jeff" Dilley left this world at the age of 76 on November 18, 2020 in Winston, Oregon from Covid 19. He spent most of his life in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was born to Paul and Lois Dilley who predeceased him. Jeff retired from FP&L and was a member of the IBEW 1066. Jeff served as a Paratrooper and a Green Beret while on active duty. He then retired from the Army Reserves seventeen years later after serving in Cold Weather Special Ops. He told of parachute drops into Europe, particularly Norway. He was a demolitions expert and was also trained to be covertly inserted underwater by submarine into hostile waters. Jeff was a loner but a good friend-he enjoyed being close to nature. Years ago he took off with his dog Buddy and that's how he wound up in beautiful Oregon.