|
|
Paul E. Cade
3/30/1929 - 3/2/2019
Paul E. Cade, 89 of Pierson passed away March 2, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born on March 30, 1929 in Pierson and was a lifetime resident. Paul served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning home he received a Master's Degree from the University of Florida. Paul taught Agriculture at Taylor High School for 31 years and was also the sponsor of the Future Farmers of America influencing many young lives during his long career. Upon retirement Paul took on a job working for the USDA and he worked there for 14 years. He was a member of Pierson United Methodist Church and was very active in the life of the church, serving as Chairman of the Administrative Council, serving as a Trustee, and also loved singing in the choir. He also was the Treasurer of the United Methodist Men's organization. Paul was past president of the Pierson Lion's Club. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joyce Hallman Cade and son Gregory Cade. Survivors include his wife Janet James-Cade; son Jeffrey Cade of Hastings, FL; daughter Melody Hunter of Pierson; step-brother Kenneth Anderson of Snellville, GA; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, stepdaughters Donna Ennis, Lynn Smith, stepson David James, and 5 step grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, March, 8th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10am at Pierson United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019