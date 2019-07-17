Home

Paul E. Pack


1934 - 2019
Paul E. Pack Obituary
Paul E. Pack
10/31/1934 - 07/12/2019
Paul E. Pack, 84 of DeLand passed away July 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Job, Kentucky on October 31, 1934 and came to DeLand in 2013 from Johnson City, Tennessee. Paul was retired from the United States Air Force as a flight engineer, serving in Vietnam and also was a retired home inspector. He was a member of the Shriners, the Masons and the Scottish Rite. Paul enjoyed duck and deer hunting, boating, deep sea fishing, flying and golfing. Paul is survived by his sons Shawn Pack (Sara) of Johnson City, TN and Mark Hall (Wendy) of Houston, TX; daughter Myra Picallo (Steve) of DeLand; brother Roy Pack of Redding, CA; sisters Myra Morris of Redding, CA and Patsy Hyre of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren Heather Glatz of Johnson City, TN, JC Sauer of DeBary, FL and Kristy Cogswell of Deltona, FL and great-grandchildren Kyra Sharp, Taylor Pack and Joseph Glatz. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 10am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 20, 2019
