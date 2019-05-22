|
Paul Guggenheim
July 6, 1946 - May 21, 2019
Paul Guggenheim, 72, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 21. Paul dedicated his life to helping those who live with mental illness and to eliminating the stigma attached to their diseases. He lovingly and expertly directed the Rollman Psychiatric Institute and Core Behavioral Healthcare in Cincinnati, the Hawaii State Hospital, and Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare in Northfield, Ohio. Paul loved his Corvette and his golf clubs but never more than he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, his daughter Laura (Ron), his grandson Rivers, his brother Jim (Carolyn), and his sister Susan (Ray).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2019