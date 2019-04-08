|
|
Paul Henry Demange, Jr.
07/14/1938 - 04/04/2019
TIFTON – Paul Henry Demange, Jr., 80, of Tifton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Tift Regional Medical Center. A private service and burial will be held for Mr. Demange at a later date. Born July 14, 1938 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Mr. Demange was the son of the late Paul Henry Demange, Sr. and Margaret Demange. He left for the United States Marines at age 16. After serving in the Marines, he served in the Air Force before becoming an air traffic controller with the FAA. He served for ten years as the Santa Clause in Daytona Beach Shores. He served on the City Council in Daytona Beach Shores and also served as vice-mayor there. Paul was always looking out for the best interest of people around him. Mr. Demange is survived by his wife, Mary Ross Demange of Tifton; two sons, Steven Johnson of Tifton and Tony Johnson of Charleston, South Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Sharlene Johnson of Tifton; two brothers, Tom Demange of Aiken and Bob Demange of Maryland; two grandchildren, Cody Johnson and Jessica Humphries; and three great-grandchildren, Raelyn Fillyaw, Autumn Johnson and Kadence Humphries. You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry atwww.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Demange family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019