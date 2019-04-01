|
Paul Joseph Brennan
04/29/1931 - 03/28/2019
Paul Joseph Brennan born April 29, 1931 returned to the Lord on March 28, 2019 on his 88th year. He lived, loved and laughed from his heart and now he's joined with all the Irish Angels in heaven. Paul's survived by his wife and love of 68 years, Betty Brennan, children Kathy Sortino (Mark), Paul Brennan (Gerry), Father Thomas Brennan, S.D.B, Eileen Sawyer(Jim), Patricia Nicholas(Bob), Christine Schulz (Don), Brian Brennan (Anne), Theresa Picone (Gary), Rose Palmer, sister, Rose S. Brennan and nine grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth, granddaughter Cassidy Sortino, and brothers Mike, John, Tom and sisters Mary McDonough and Claire. Paul was an active church member at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Deland. He was a member of the choir, worked in the food pantry, and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member. He also worked at Lankford Funeral Home in his retirement years. He especially enjoyed living & sharing his Irish heritage with all. Viewing will be held at Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, DeLand, Florida. In his memory donations can be made to Salesian Missions 148 E. Main Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801, Vitas or Good Samaritan Lutheran Community, DeLand, Florida.
