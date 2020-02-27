Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
5901 S. Williamson Blvd.
Port Orange, FL
Paul Joshua Gibbs


1980 - 2020
Paul Joshua Gibbs
Nov. 1, 1980 - Feb. 24, 2020
Paul Joshua Gibbs, 39 of New Smyrna Beach Florida passed away Monday February 24, 2020. He was born November 1, 1980 in Daytona Beach. Paul graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School and enjoyed surfing, skateboarding baseball and being with his family. He is survived by his mother, Paulette Miller, his father, Eric Gibbs, his brother, Eric C Gibbs, his sister, Jhenyca Hammond and his nephew, Sebastian Weber. Celebration of Paul's life will be 3:00 PM. Saturday February 29, 2020 at 5901 S. Williamson Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32128. Arrangements are being handled by Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
