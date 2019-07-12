Paul Marseglia

Paul Marseglia, 87, passed away on June 29, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on July 20, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT to Louis and Leatrice Marseglia. Paul served in the United States Army. Upon moving to South Daytona in 1974 he was the owner of The Frame Up art gallery for 42 years. He also enjoyed a career of over 20 years as a photojournalist for the Daytona Beach News Journal. Paul was predeceased by his parents and his son Paul Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria, his son Matthew (Stacey) of New Smyrna Beach, his daughter-in-law Marianna of Stone Mountain, GA, and his sister Louise D'Amico of Fairfield, CT, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, July 16 at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Donations may be made to Halifax Hospice of Port Orange.









Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019