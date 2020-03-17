|
|
Paul Monahan
August 11, 1942 - March 11, 2020
Paul F. Monahan, age 77, of DeLand, passed away on March 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. The son of Anthony Monahan and Frances Monahan Fanning, Paul was born on August 11, 1942, and spent the majority of his childhood in Marlborough, MA, with his five siblings Karen Ayers, Richard Monahan, Michael Monahan, Stephen Monahan and Robert Fanning. After graduating from high school in Marlborough, he went on to Industrial Technical School in Boston. He proudly served for four years in the United States Air Force and then went on to work in the refrigeration, heating, and air conditioning field. He retired in 2001.
Paul took pride in ensuring not only his own children but also others in his community had access to scouting and baseball. For many years, Paul volunteered as a Boy Scout leader and helped many young men achieve the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He first became involved in DeLand Little League as a team coach and went on to serve as President of the League. He was also a member of the Optimist Club and Kiwanis Club.
Paul and his wife of 51 years, Janice, enjoyed retirement together, particularly traveling to National Parks. Paul was known for his love of John Wayne movies, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, bunco, shuffleboard, chair yoga, and bike riding. His grandson Stanley was his pride and joy, and he was grateful for the time he had making friends in the active community where he lived.
Paul will live on in the hearts of his wife, Janice; son, Kevin Monahan; daughter, Holly Azucar, her husband Jorge, and their son Stanley who affectionately called Paul "Pop Pop"; and his close friend Walter Henriquez and his family Santa, Amber, and Jacob.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future with interment at DeLand Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 2201 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020