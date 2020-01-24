|
|
Paul Motley
April 4, 1959 - January 19, 2020
Paul Motley, 60, of Orange City, Florida passed away Sunday January 19, 2020. Born in Clinton, Missouri to James and Catherine Motley on April 4, 1959. Paul was a very outgoing man who enjoyed riding motorcycles , meeting new people, and traveling. He worked as a locomotive engineer at Bombardier Transportation where he built a large group of close family and friends. He was proud of his daughters, Megan Shipley-Wahlstrom and Abigail Sanstra including his 3 granddaughters: Tegan, Chloe and Aspen with one more on the way. He is survived by his sister Sue Wyatt and brother Leonard Motley. He is proceeded in death by Larry Motley. Services will be held Saturday January 25th at 3pm at Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, Florida at 5000 county Road 46A Sanford, FL 32771.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020