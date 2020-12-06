1/1
Paul Omer Dion
1938 - 2020
Paul Omer Dion

Crystal River - Paul Dion of Crystal River, Florida, passed away, surrounded by family and his beloved Schnauzer, Mandy, by his side, on November 20, 2020 at the home of his sister and niece in Port Orange, Florida. Paul was born in Albany, New York on October 23, 1938 and moved to Daytona Beach in 1955. Paul graduated from Seabreeze High School then attended University of Florida graduating with a degree in Mechanical Electrical Engineering before enlisting in the United States Navy. Paul had a long career in engineering before retiring and operating Dion Airport Limousine Service in Crystal River. Paul was a gentle soul with an adventurous spirit. He was an avid antique car enthusiast from the time he was a little boy. He loved entering car shows and driving one of his antique cars in the "Gaslight Parade" in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Sara Dion and parents, Omer and Anna (Boomhower) Dion. He is survived by his sister, Elayne Dion; niece, Sherri (Daniel) Tippins; nephew, Daniel (Pauletta) Zuber; great nephews, Jason (Amanda) Brown; Daniel Zuber and Christopher Zuber, of Port Orange, Florida. Paul was laid to rest at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, Florida where he was buried next to the love of his life, Sara.




Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 3, 2020
Paul was a great neighbor and friend. He was very friendly with everyone and always had a kind word for you. He attended the same church as we do, St. Benedicts Catholic church. he will be missed by all. God bless you , Paul. Our condolences to his family and friends.
Jimmie Welch
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
Paul was a very polite and interesting person who loved traveling and camping.
He was a Board member of the Spring Run Property Owners Assoc. for many years and also served as President.
He will be missed by all of us.
Spring Run Property Owners Assoc.
Neighbor
