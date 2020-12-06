Paul Omer Dion



Crystal River - Paul Dion of Crystal River, Florida, passed away, surrounded by family and his beloved Schnauzer, Mandy, by his side, on November 20, 2020 at the home of his sister and niece in Port Orange, Florida. Paul was born in Albany, New York on October 23, 1938 and moved to Daytona Beach in 1955. Paul graduated from Seabreeze High School then attended University of Florida graduating with a degree in Mechanical Electrical Engineering before enlisting in the United States Navy. Paul had a long career in engineering before retiring and operating Dion Airport Limousine Service in Crystal River. Paul was a gentle soul with an adventurous spirit. He was an avid antique car enthusiast from the time he was a little boy. He loved entering car shows and driving one of his antique cars in the "Gaslight Parade" in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Sara Dion and parents, Omer and Anna (Boomhower) Dion. He is survived by his sister, Elayne Dion; niece, Sherri (Daniel) Tippins; nephew, Daniel (Pauletta) Zuber; great nephews, Jason (Amanda) Brown; Daniel Zuber and Christopher Zuber, of Port Orange, Florida. Paul was laid to rest at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, Florida where he was buried next to the love of his life, Sara.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store