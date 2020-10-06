Paul P. Struhar

July 19, 1953 - September 23, 2020

Paul Struhar, age 67 of Banner Elk, NC passed away Wednesday, September 23rd after a courageous battle with MDS. Paul was born in Highland Mills, NY; the son of the late Steven and Ester Struhar, He was a successful Builder and Property Developer in the Ormond Beach, Fla and Banner Elk, NC vicinities for the past 40 years. He is survived by a Son, Christian and Siblings John, Michael, Stephanie, James and their families.

He is predeceased by a Son, Mark. Paul touched the hearts of many with his love, generosity, and adventurous spirit. A memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family. Memorial contributions should be forwarded to:

Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075, Banner Elk, NC. 28604.



