Paul P. Struhar
1953 - 2020
July 19, 1953 - September 23, 2020
Paul Struhar, age 67 of Banner Elk, NC passed away Wednesday, September 23rd after a courageous battle with MDS. Paul was born in Highland Mills, NY; the son of the late Steven and Ester Struhar, He was a successful Builder and Property Developer in the Ormond Beach, Fla and Banner Elk, NC vicinities for the past 40 years. He is survived by a Son, Christian and Siblings John, Michael, Stephanie, James and their families.
He is predeceased by a Son, Mark. Paul touched the hearts of many with his love, generosity, and adventurous spirit. A memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family. Memorial contributions should be forwarded to:
Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075, Banner Elk, NC. 28604.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
