Paul S. Coffman
Paul S. Coffman
July 29, 2020
Paul S. Coffman, 94, of Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Ruth and Paul Coffman; his sisters, Helen and Virginia; his wife Margaret D. Coffman; his daughter, Anne Marie Coffman and his grandsons, Pasquale Cifelli and Eddie Manzano. He is survived by his daughter, Joan Cifelli-Bergen (Larry); grandsons, Damian Cifelli and Eric Manzano; great-granddaughters, Angelina, Selina and Sophia Cifelli, Nicole, Ashley, and Shelby Field and Amanda and Brittany Manzano.
Paul is from Phoenixville, PA. He enlisted and made a career in the US Navy and served in World War II aboard the USS Atlanta he also served during the Korean War. After discharge from the Navy, he moved to Daytona Beach, where he lived for the past 44 years. Paul was a dispatcher for the Daytona Beach Police Dept., was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and officiated Bingo games at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Graveside Service will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's Memory to Halifax Health Hospice, halifaxhealth.org/hospice.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
