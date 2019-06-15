|
Paul Sheldon Bernstein
03/07/1945 - 06/13/2019
Paul Sheldon Bernstein of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 13th, 2019. A Memorial Celebration will be held in his honor on Wednesday, June 19th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Paul was born March 7, 1945 and raised in Woodbridge, New Jersey. He graduated from Frederick College and attended William and Mary in Virginia. Paul had a varied career as a teacher, police officer and a transportation logistics expert. Paul became a volunteer in 2010 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Paul will be remembered for his love of The Yankees and all things baseball, his Spanish speaking skills and his Pal Gracie, but most of all for his love of his wife and family. Paul was pre-deceased by his parents Samuel and Estelle Bernstein. Paul is survived by his sister Susan Clampitt of Washington, DC. Paul is also survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Rosalie Donnelly Bernstein and his children, son Steven Mark and Hazel Bernstein (grandchildren Courtney, Drew, Hunter), daughter Jennifer Kolettis (grandchildren Morgan and Nico) and son Joshua and Annie Bernstein (grandchildren Ethan and Joshua). He is also survived by his stepchildren Susan and Rich Schiekofer (grandchildren Jessica, Emma and Richie) Anthony and Patricia Sichenzio (grandchildren Anthony and Leah) and Richard and Shawn Sichenzio (grandchildren Richie, Micaela and Charlie). He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Alexandria Harris and Angelina Bernstein Crespo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AdventHealth Auxiliary of Daytona Beach or the in Paul's memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019