Paul Vincent Basile
1972 - 2020
Paul Vincent Basile
Jan. 28, 1972 - Nov. 7, 2020
Paul Vincent Basile was born on January 28, 1972 in Stanford, CT to the late Vincenzo and Barbara Basile. He passed away on November 7, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Paulette Basile, nephew Paul McIntyer, Great Niece Andriana Del Rio, Uncle Frank Basile, all of South Daytona, and many uncles, aunts and cousins in Connecticut and Canada. Paul was a graduate of Spruce Creek High School class of 1992. He was employed by Gary Yeoman's Ford at the Auto Mall. Paul also coached baseball many years at Spruce Creek High School, Atlantic High School, and AAU Baseball. Paul had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He touched many lives with his incredible smile, dimples, and magnetic sense of humor. Fly with the Angels Paul and even higher with Daddy and Mommy. Love you.



