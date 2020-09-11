Paul 'Corky' William Osipower
April 26, 1954 - Sep. 5, 2020
Paul 'Corky' William Osipower, 66, of Osteen, Florida, lost his battle with leukemia on September 5, 2020. Paul was born April 26, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. When Paul was young his mother, Anna 'Annie' Mary Osipower moved to Florida where she raised Paul. Paul worked at Parks Seafood for 25 years. After Parks Seafood closed Paul worked for Brunswick Commercial and Government Products and he went on to retire from Boston Whaler. Paul enjoyed playing darts with his ABC friends. He also enjoyed going out on the boat and getting stuck on sand bars with his son. Paul was the type of person you loved once you met him. Paul is survived by wife, Tammie; son Jason and wife Valarie; granddaughter Chloe; mother-in-law Juanita; two fur boys Tego and Kirby; two daughters Jaime and Sara; in laws, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Paul was preceded in death by his mother Anna and sister Judy. Paul was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, make a donation in Paul's memory to the Leukemia Society
or plant a memorial tree to celebrate Paul's life. May your sails always be full, the wind at your back and your travels into eternity be peaceful.