1/1
Paul William "Corky" Osipower
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul 'Corky' William Osipower
April 26, 1954 - Sep. 5, 2020
Paul 'Corky' William Osipower, 66, of Osteen, Florida, lost his battle with leukemia on September 5, 2020. Paul was born April 26, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. When Paul was young his mother, Anna 'Annie' Mary Osipower moved to Florida where she raised Paul. Paul worked at Parks Seafood for 25 years. After Parks Seafood closed Paul worked for Brunswick Commercial and Government Products and he went on to retire from Boston Whaler. Paul enjoyed playing darts with his ABC friends. He also enjoyed going out on the boat and getting stuck on sand bars with his son. Paul was the type of person you loved once you met him. Paul is survived by wife, Tammie; son Jason and wife Valarie; granddaughter Chloe; mother-in-law Juanita; two fur boys Tego and Kirby; two daughters Jaime and Sara; in laws, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Paul was preceded in death by his mother Anna and sister Judy. Paul was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, make a donation in Paul's memory to the Leukemia Society or plant a memorial tree to celebrate Paul's life. May your sails always be full, the wind at your back and your travels into eternity be peaceful.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved