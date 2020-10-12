Paula Arleen Kaufman

April 7, 1947 - October 2, 2020

Paula Arleen Kaufman, originally from Long Island, NY passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, FL at the age of 73. A loving mother, caring sister, adored friend, and most fondly; a wonderful Mema. Paula, or as most knew her, "The Meem", was a giver. Whether she was offering up a glass of wine, potato latkes, homemade cookies, a spare roll of toilet paper, the extra jacket she would always carry, a place to stay, a family for the holidays, slice of chocolate pudding pie, a big wet kiss, or a nice long hug, Paula went above and beyond to make sure those around her felt her love. Paula was a hard worker and described by her ED family to have left a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity on the hearts and minds of her co-workers and all who came into contact with her. To have known Paula, was to feel warmth. Unapologetically herself, Paula brought a radiance into every room with a bold entrance, big smile, and infectious laugh. Paula leaves behind her three children, Stacie Truax, Holly Tsouklaris and Jesse Dampman, two siblings Carl Kaufman and Robin Tamburino, best friend Nancy Youllar, and grandchildren; Cheyenne Cannon, Mia, Ivey, and Kai Tsouklaris. Though it is with a heavy heart that they say goodbye, it is one so full and thankful to have had her as a part of their lives. Paula will be reunited with granddaughter Kylie Truax, whom she has missed greatly since her passing four years ago. Though she has passed on, Paula will forever be a great presence in the world. If you listen closely, you may still be able to hear her announce "It's the Meem!", and if you try, you may even be able to feel the warmth of her hugs each time you cover up with your favorite sweater. Please send your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Paula Kaufman as they grieve the loss of someone so dear to their hearts. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30pm at Salty Church, 221 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach, FL.



