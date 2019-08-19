Home

Paula F. Decker


1960 - 2019
Paula F. Decker
October 18, 1960 - August 9, 2019
Paula F. Decker, age 58, of Edgewater, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at her residence. Born in New Smyrna Beach to Frank Emory Decker and Sally Ann Carson Decker, Paula was raised in Virginia. She returned to Florida in 2000 from North Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Paula worked at Phillip Morris for several years and submitted a patent for an electronic cigarette. She received several awards, including the President Award from Phillip Morris.
Paula love horses and was a real country girl. She was very artistic; designed and made jewelry.
Survivors include her mother, Sally Ann Decker of New Smyrna Beach; sister, Jacquelyn Decker of North Dinwiddie, Virginia; half sisters, Molly and Rose Decker; four nephews, Jacob Decker of North Dinwiddie, Virginia; Ryan Callan of Mt. Jackson, Virginia ; Scott Callan of Orlando and Danny Decker of Florida. Paula was preceded in death by her father, Frank and half sister, Isa.
No services have been planned.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2019
