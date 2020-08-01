1/1
1935 - 2020
January 4, 1935 - July 29, 2020
Pavle Petreski, 85, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away July 29, 2020 at Adventhealth Hospice Care Center in Palm Coast, FL. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3rd from 5pm - 8pm with the Trisagion at 6:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4th at 10:30 am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church; 252 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Interment will follow in Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Pavle was born on January 4, 1935 in Macedonia to Georgia and Velika Petreski and relocated to Volusia County in 1988 from the Bronx, NY. He was a retired Welder. He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Pavle is survived by his loving sons, Mile Petreski and his wife Tatjana of Ormond Beach and Lupce Petreski and his wife, Katica of Pound Ridge, NY; and by five grandchildren, Alexander, Anabella, Stefan, Kristofer, and Gabriella. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 55 years, Gurga Petreska of Ormond Beach. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
August 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Ellen Lauturner
