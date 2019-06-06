Home

05/30/2019
Pearl Fitter, age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Windsor of Palm Coast. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sigmund and survived by five children, 12 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A lover of Chinese food, New York pizza, the American Ninja Warriors, and playing checkers on the porch of the Cracker Barrel. Up until the very end Pearl was sharp as a tack, tough as nails, and stubborn as a mule. She will be missed more than words can say.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 9, 2019
