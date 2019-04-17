|
Pearl L. Votra
08/20/1920 - 04/06/2019
Mrs. Pearl L. Votra, 98, of Deland, Florida, passed away on April 6, 2019. Pearl was born in Rochester, NY to Norma and Leon Ace. Throughout her long life she loved to cook, garden and fish. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed her friends and playing bingo at Hawthorne Hills. Pearl will be greatly missed and remembered for her "green thumb" and great cooking. She was predeceased by her husband, Joyclin Votra. Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Smith, her son Brett Votra and her grandchildren Craig Nelson, Theodore Smith and Kimberly Brewer. A Memorial Service will take place in the chapel at Deland Memorial Gardens, 600 E Beresford Ave., Deland, FL 32724 on Monday, April 22nd at 10:00 AM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019