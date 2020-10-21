Pearl Lynne Gill
6/26/1946 - 10/18/2020
Pearl Lynne Gill, (nee Davis) went home to be with the Lord Jesus on October 18, 2020 in Port Orange, after a long battle with cancer.
Pearl was born in Gloucester County New Jersey on June 26, 1946. She attended Pitman High School. She met her husband also from Gloucester County , married and moved to Florida and started a family.
Preceded by her parents Abraham R. Davis and Coralyn F. Davis (nee Johann) and brother A.R. Davis Jr.
Survivors include her husband Patrick Gill; four children, David Michael, Daniel, Kenneth, and Brenda; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild, and siblings Emily, Ruth, Dorothy Davis, and Eileen Murphy.
Service will be held Saturday October 24 at Harbor Baptist Church 428 Tomoka Ave. Ormond Beach at 9:45 am.
Her life was an example of a Christian walk. She was a loyal, faithful wife, a devoted mother, and a kind, sweet sister. A blessing to everyone. She radiated her love for Jesus, for her family and love for others. Her warmth will be solely missed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com