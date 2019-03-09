|
Pedro Matteo Campos
03/02/2019
Pedro Matteo Campos, 84, long time resident of Ormond Beach, passed away
Saturday March 2nd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pedro was married to Eva Adona
Campos for 55 years and had four children Francis, Floyd, Joshua, Sean and later 7 grand children Cruz, Brielle, Sophia, Desmond, Bianca, Maximo and Lilah. Pedro and Eva migrated from their native country of the Philippines during the early 70's as part of a family band Little Eva and the Espionage. They eventually settled in the Ormond area and were part of Daytona Beach's entertainment community for 3 decades. Pedro was the patriarch of a very large Filipino family made up of brothers, sister in-laws and several nieces and nephews. Later in life Pedro and Eva were avid cruise enthusiasts as well as being very active at their Kingdom Hall. "The tent of God is with mankind and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore." Revelation 21:3-4
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019