Peg Wharton
January 24, 1958 - April 28, 2019
Peggy Ann Wharton, 61, passed away at home Sunday, April 28, 2019 after THE most valiant battle with cancer for over 25 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rick.
Peg is survived by brothers, Will Lee IV (Sandrine), and Rob Lee (Karen); sister, Pat Lee McAllister; children, Rick Wharton Jr. (Melissa), Melissa Liardi, and Chris Wharton (Tracy); grandchildren, Rick III, Hannah and Lia; nieces Leeann Monaghan (Jeremiah), Jacquelyn McAllister, Tanya Shores (Ryan), Jessica Kelly (Brian) and nephew Austin Lee; great-nephews, Jameson and Brantlee Monaghan, Jackson Brown, and Patrick and Andrew Shores.
Peg loved her cat, Magic Wharton, Sanibel shelling, listening to music, karaoke at home, thrift store shopping, making jewelry, reading, Pinot Grigio, Scrabble, cards, building and furnishing doll houses, feeding the birds, praying and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved the holidays, and her lipstick.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019