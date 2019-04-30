Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Peg Wharton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peg Wharton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peg Wharton Obituary
Peg Wharton
January 24, 1958 - April 28, 2019
Peggy Ann Wharton, 61, passed away at home Sunday, April 28, 2019 after THE most valiant battle with cancer for over 25 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rick.
Peg is survived by brothers, Will Lee IV (Sandrine), and Rob Lee (Karen); sister, Pat Lee McAllister; children, Rick Wharton Jr. (Melissa), Melissa Liardi, and Chris Wharton (Tracy); grandchildren, Rick III, Hannah and Lia; nieces Leeann Monaghan (Jeremiah), Jacquelyn McAllister, Tanya Shores (Ryan), Jessica Kelly (Brian) and nephew Austin Lee; great-nephews, Jameson and Brantlee Monaghan, Jackson Brown, and Patrick and Andrew Shores.
Peg loved her cat, Magic Wharton, Sanibel shelling, listening to music, karaoke at home, thrift store shopping, making jewelry, reading, Pinot Grigio, Scrabble, cards, building and furnishing doll houses, feeding the birds, praying and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved the holidays, and her lipstick.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now