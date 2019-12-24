|
Peggy Ann Shreve
June 21, 1941 - Dec.12, 2019
A memorial service for Peggy Ann Shreve, who passed on December 12, 2019, after a long goodbye struggling with Alzheimer's disease, will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before the service at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Peggy was born in Huntsville, AL, on June 21, 1941. She moved to Akron, Ohio with her family at a young age where she grew up and graduated from Garfield High School. Attending night school during high school, she gained a degree in cosmetology. She married John Shreve in 1961 and join him at his military post at Fort Story, Virginia to begin her home making adventure. After completing their military duty, they returned to Akron with their daughter, Sherry, and subsequently gave birth to their son, Mark and another daughter, Cynthia. Following their career over the years, she made homes for her family in Norton, Ohio – Topeka, Kansas – Lawton, Oklahoma – Danville, Virginia – Campinas, Brazil – Tyler, Texas and back to Danville, Virginia. After retiring in Danville, she moved to Palm Coast, Florida where she was a member of Palm Coast Methodist Church. Peggy's motto in life was always, "Bloom where you are planted." Peggy was an outstanding mother, wife, homemaker, gourmet cook, seamstress, and gardener. She studied art throughout her life and was an accomplished artist in paints, chalks, and stained glass, winning numerous awards at local fairs. She loved playing golf, bowling, and mahjongg with her family and friends. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, JD and Algie Hendrixson; daughter, Cynthia Goddard; and brother, Wayne Hendrixson. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John Shreve; sister, Alice French; daughter, Sherry Hunsicker and her husband Scott, their sons, Eric Hunsicker and his wife Maggie, their children, Cash, Marley, Chad and his wife Erica and their daughter Everly. Son, Mark Shreve and his daughter Fallon Shreve, his son Cole Shreve. Peggy's daughter Cynthia's three sons, Cary Miller, Michael Miller and Mathew Miller. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the part the cloud , https://www.alz.org/partthecloud. The family of Mrs. Shreve entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019